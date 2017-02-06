4:17 am, February 6, 2017
Germany’s Merkel, Bavarian allies seek pre-election unity

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 3:47 am 02/06/2017 03:47am
Bavarian governor and head of the Christian Social Union party, Horst Seehofer, left, and German chancellor and head of the German Christian Democrats, Angela Merkel. attend a meeting in Munich, southern Germany. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting her Bavarian conservative allies in a show of unity following a long-running argument over migrant policy, setting the scene for a joint campaign for German elections in September.

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union has dominated its southeastern state for decades and is traditionally an important source of national election votes for the conservative bloc led by Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union.

It’s a sometimes-awkward alliance and has often been frayed since late 2015, with CSU leader and Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer becoming the most prominent domestic critic of Merkel’s welcoming approach to migrants.

Monday’s meeting marks an effort to move past the dispute and focus on the election, although the two parties still disagree on a CSU demand for an annual cap on migrant numbers.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
