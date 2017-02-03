Germany welcomes Norway announcement on joint sub purchase

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry is welcoming an announcement by Norway that could see the two countries’ navies make a joint order for half a dozen new submarines.

Norway said Friday that it has picked Germany as its strategic partner, giving German submarine maker Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems the edge over French rival DCNS.

In a statement, the German Defense Ministry said the plan ensures key technologies remain in Germany for decades to come. It added that important components for the submarines would be supplied by Norwegian companies.

While the agreement has yet to be finalized, it envisages Norway buying four of the subs and its NATO ally Germany buying two.