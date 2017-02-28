Germany summons Turkish ambassador over journalist’s arrest

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the Turkish ambassador has been summoned to hear Berlin’s concerns over the arrest of a Die Welt newspaper journalist.

Deniz Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was detained in Turkey on Feb. 14 following his reports about a hacker attack on the email account of the country’s energy minister.

He was ordered jailed Monday pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters Tuesday his office pressed the ambassador for consular access to Yucel.

Gabriel says Germany is doing “everything to ensure Deniz Yucel is freed as soon as possible and so that there is a good resolution for Deniz Yucel, for the freedom of the press and opinion, but also for the German-Turkish relationship.”