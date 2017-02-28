12:49 pm, February 28, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany summons Turkish ambassador…

Germany summons Turkish ambassador over journalist’s arrest

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:19 pm 02/28/2017 12:19pm
Share
A man holds a poster with the slogan '#FREEDENIZ' during a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Demonstrators protest against the police custody of Deniz Yucel, a correspondent in Turkey for the German daily newspaper 'Welt'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the Turkish ambassador has been summoned to hear Berlin’s concerns over the arrest of a Die Welt newspaper journalist.

Deniz Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was detained in Turkey on Feb. 14 following his reports about a hacker attack on the email account of the country’s energy minister.

He was ordered jailed Monday pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters Tuesday his office pressed the ambassador for consular access to Yucel.

Gabriel says Germany is doing “everything to ensure Deniz Yucel is freed as soon as possible and so that there is a good resolution for Deniz Yucel, for the freedom of the press and opinion, but also for the German-Turkish relationship.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany summons Turkish ambassador…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News