12:54 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany open to discussing…

Germany open to discussing name records for train travelers

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:34 am 02/03/2017 09:34am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is willing to discuss with Belgium the possibility of recording passenger data for travelers on international trains.

Belgium, France and the Netherlands reached an agreement last week to draw up passenger lists and introduce passport checks on cross-border rail links. The move was described as an effort to tighten security on Thalys and Eurostar high-speed trains and help track criminals who might be using them.

Belgium Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted at the time that Germany hadn’t joined.

Germany’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press that current rules for recording passenger data in the European Union relate only to air travel. But it said “if Belgium wants to discuss this now, the German government won’t shy away from this discussion.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany open to discussing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News