Germany: Man arrested over bombing that wounded 10 migrants

BERLIN (AP) — German police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a bombing at a train station 17 years ago in which 10 immigrants — six of them Jewish — were wounded, officials said.

Police in the western city of Duesseldorf said the 50-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested in the nearby town of Ratingen.

Further details were expected to be announced at a news conference later Wednesday, police said.

Following the explosion at the Duesseldorf-Wehrhahn train station on July 27, 2000, suspicion quickly fell on far-right extremists, because those hurt were recent immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

The victims were on their way home from a German-language class when the pipe bomb exploded. Among the wounded was a 26-year-old woman from Ukraine who suffered a miscarriage.

A few months later, a Duesseldorf synagogue was firebombed.

German news site Spiegel Online reported that the suspect was known at the time for having far-right views and operating a store selling military gear near the site of the bombing.

Reacting to the arrest, Germany’s interior minister acknowledged that officials had underestimated the threat of far-right violence for years, until the discovery in 2011 that a group of wanted neo-Nazis had committed a string of killings that police had initially blamed on rival immigrant gangs.

Thomas de Maiziere told reporters that authorities are now working “to nip in the bud everything that happens in that regard.”

