9:21 am, February 15, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany concerned about possible…

Germany concerned about possible sale of GM’s Opel

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:11 am 02/15/2017 09:11am
Share
An Opel car, in front, is offered for sale by a Peugeot dealer in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. France's PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, says it's exploring a takeover of Opel, General Motors' money-losing European business. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German politicians are expressing concern about a possible takeover of General Motors’ Opel division by France’s PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet discussed the possible consequences for German workers Wednesday.

Labor Minister Andrea Nahles was quoted by the dpa news agency as saying that Opel’s headquarters must remain in Ruesselsheim, Germany.

Opel employs 19,000 people in Germany out of a total work force of 38,000.

Meanwhile, GM CEO Mary Barra was at the Opel headquarters in the wake of Tuesday’s surprise announcement that PSA and GM were talking about expanding their current cooperation, with one option being PSA acquiring Opel.

Detroit-based GM has been trying to return its European business to profit. It last made a full-year profit there in 1999.

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany concerned about possible…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News