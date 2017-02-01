German police find 100s of firearms in wanted man’s home

BERLIN (AP) — German police have uncovered hundreds of guns and rifles after searching the home of a man who was being investigated for breaking arms control laws.

Police in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt say they discovered firearms numbering in the “upper three digits” in the loft of a house in Dessau-Rosslau on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said the 52-year-old German man went on the run last year after authorities withdrew a firearms license he had held for hunting and collecting purposes.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s former home in the central German town of Hoexter revealed ammunition that was subject to arms control restrictions.

Police tracked him down in Dessau-Rosslau. The Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the man, whose name police didn’t release, wasn’t linked to any extremist movements.