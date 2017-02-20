12:36 pm, February 20, 2017
German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:17 pm 02/20/2017 12:17pm
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s most prominent nationalist politician has held talks with Russian lawmakers, including senior members of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Her office says Frauke Petry, the co-leader of Alternative for Germany, traveled to Moscow over the weekend to discuss cooperation between German and Russian regional assemblies.

In a statement Monday, it said Petry also met “on the sidelines” with Duma speaker and Putin confidant Vyacheslav Volodin, and a deputy speaker, Pyotr Tolstoy.

Petry’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about who else attended the trip and what was discussed at the meeting with Volodin and Tolstoy.

Russia has reached out to nationalist parties across Europe, including France’s National Front, raising concern in some capitals that Moscow is trying to destabilize western governments by supporting extremist political groupings.

