Europe News

German man ID’d as part of group targeting refugees, Jews

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:22 am
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of involvement in a far-right extremist group that wanted to attack police, asylum-seekers and Jews.

The prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday the 66-year-old German man, identified only as Karl Burghard B., is suspected of alleged crimes that include weapons violations and helping to form a terrorist organization.

Officers who raised his apartment last month found weapons and ammunition.

The suspect is already in detention for a different matter.

Prosecutors say seven people in total are under investigation on suspicion of founding a network on social media last year to organize attacks on Jews, police officers and asylum-seekers.

Authorities said there was no indication that concrete plans for attacks had already been made.

Europe News
