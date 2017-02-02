5:15 am, February 3, 2017
German foreign minister to visit US with ‘friendship offer’

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:50 am 02/02/2017 02:50am
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, new German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Gabriel is heading to Washington on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, to meet newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is heading for Washington to meet newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and convey what he calls an “offer of friendship and trust.”

Sigmar Gabriel’s trip on Thursday follows criticism by Chancellor Angela Merkel of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. It also comes amid concern in Berlin about the new administration’s intentions on trade.

Gabriel, who is also Germany’s vice chancellor, is also expected to meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. He stressed the United States’ longstanding status as his country’s closest ally outside Europe.

Gabriel said that “the friendship between two nations is far more than thriving cooperation between governments, but without good and trusting relations between both governments it can’t go well.”

