5:10 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German customs seize 1,580…

German customs seize 1,580 pounds of cocaine from Caribbean

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:24 am 02/03/2017 07:24am
Share
Packages of cocaine are on display at the customs office in Hamburg,, Germany, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A container carrying 717 kilograms (1,580 pounds) of cocaine which they estimate would have produced drugs with a street value of 145 million euros ($156 million), was seized in the Port of Hamburg. The director of the customs investigation office says it may be the largest amount of cocaine to have ever been seized in Germany. It was seized on Jan. 18 after it was found in a shipping container from the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Customs officials in the German port of Hamburg say they have seized 717 kilograms (1,580 pounds) of cocaine, which they estimate would have produced drugs with a street value of 145 million euros ($156 million).

The head of the Hamburg customs investigation office, Rene Matschke, said Friday that the cocaine — the largest single seizure of the drug in Germany to date — had a very high degree of purity, news agency dpa reported. It was seized on Jan. 18 after it was found in a shipping container from the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

Matschke said that an international gang was behind the cocaine shipment and that there was a hostage-taking linked to the drugs in the Netherlands on Monday.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German customs seize 1,580…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News