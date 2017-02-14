9:19 am, February 14, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German court excludes Jewish…

German court excludes Jewish brothers from Auschwitz trial

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:10 am 02/14/2017 09:10am
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016 file photo Hubert Zafke sits in a courtroom ahead of his trial in Neubrandenburg, eastern Germany. The former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp is on trial in the northern German city of Neubrandenburg. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has excluded two elderly Jewish American men from joining the trial of a 96-year-old former Auschwitz SS medic, because their mother was not killed in the death camp’s gas chambers during the time covered in the indictment.

Hubert Zafke is charged with 3,681 counts of accessory to murder for a one-month period in 1944.

The Neubrandenburg state court said Tuesday it was excluding Walter and William Plywaski, of Boulder, Colorado, from joining the trial as co-plaintiffs, as allowed under German law for victims’ relatives.

Their attorneys argue that Zafke was present for a longer period than covered by the indictment, and say they’ll appeal.

The trial has been repeatedly delayed over the defendant’s health and complaints from the co-plaintiffs the judges are biased.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German court excludes Jewish…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News