German authorities investigate possible Turkish spies

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 3:59 am 02/15/2017 03:59am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have raided the apartments of four Islamic clerics suspected of spying on opponents of the Turkish government.

The federal prosecutors’ office said the Wednesday morning raids in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rheinland-Palatinate were carried out to collect evidence; no arrests were made. The unidentified targets are suspected of spying on supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by the Turkish government of orchestrating a July 15 coup.

Prosecutors say the four men were affiliated with the DITIB, the union of Turkish-Islamic cultural organizations in Germany, but refused to give further details.

An Austrian lawmaker this week said information indicates Turkish diplomatic offices around the world are gathering information to try to undermine organizations loyal to Gulen, who denies involvement in the coup.

