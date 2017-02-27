8:15 am, February 27, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Gerald Kaufman, UK's longest-serving…

Gerald Kaufman, UK’s longest-serving lawmaker, dies at 86

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:34 am 02/27/2017 07:34am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Gerald Kaufman, the longest-serving lawmaker in Britain’s House of Commons, has died aged 86.

Kaufman’s family says the Labour Party legislator died Sunday after a long illness.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday called Kaufman “an iconic and irascible figure” who was proud of his Jewish roots and strove to bring peace to the Middle East.

Kaufman often attracted attention and controversy for his strong criticisms of Israel.

Kaufman had represented a district in Manchester, northwestern England, since 1970. In 2015 he became “father of the House,” a title given to the longest-serving member of Parliament.

He made a memorable contribution to Britain’s political lexicon when he described Labour’s 1983 election manifesto — which promised unilateral nuclear disarmament and nationalization of banks — as “the longest suicide note in history.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Gerald Kaufman, UK's longest-serving…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News