4:57 am, February 17, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French victim of alleged…

French victim of alleged police rape thanks supporters

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 4:31 am 02/17/2017 04:31am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A young black man who says he was raped by police with a baton in a Paris suburb has left the hospital and is thanking supporters from around France and abroad who have rallied around him.

The 22-year-old man, identified publicly only by his first name, Theo, said in a Facebook video the notes and visits from supporters “helped me hang on … made it possible for me to be here among you today.”

He says he is still not healed after the alleged rape Feb. 2, during an identity check in his hometown of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Four officers have been charged. They deny intentional wrongdoing.

A video online apparently showing Theo’s arrest prompted widespread anger. The incident was followed by a week of protest violence in poor suburbs around Paris.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French victim of alleged…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News