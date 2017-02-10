4:46 am, February 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services early Friday morning.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France strikes down ban…

France strikes down ban on consulting ‘terrorist websites’

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:34 am 02/10/2017 04:34am
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s top constitutional court has struck down a contentious law that that handed down jail time for consulting “terrorist websites,” saying it infringed on the ability of people to communicate freely.

The 2016 law, approved after the attacks in Paris in the previous year, was intended to stem the influence of jihadi social networks and online propaganda. It made exceptions for purposes of research or for informing the public. In its ruling Friday , the court said France had other laws at its disposal to protect the public from acts of terrorism.

The law has been used multiple times to convict and jail people the government says were sympathetic to the Islamic State group and other extremists.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France strikes down ban…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News