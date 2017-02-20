11:05 am, February 20, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Head of Nobel Peace…

Head of Nobel Peace Prize awards committee dead at 65

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 10:30 am 02/20/2017 10:30am
Share
FILE - This is a Wednesday Dec. 10. 2015 file photo of Chair of the Nobel Committee, Kaci Kullmann Five, as she speaks at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway. Norwegian Nobel officials said Monday Feb. 20, 2017 that the head of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Kaci Kullmann Five, has died at age 65. Five died Sunday after being treated for a recurrence of cancer. ﻿ (Cornelius Poppe / NTB scanpix via AP) NORWAY OUT

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian Nobel officials say the head of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Kaci Kullmann Five, has died at age 65.

Olav Njolstad, director of The Nobel Institute, says Five, who had been a member of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize awarding committee since 2003, died Sunday after being treated for a recurrence of cancer.

Five was elected chairwoman of the committee in 2015. She announced the winner of last year’s prize in October — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos — but was unable to attend the December ceremony due to illness.

She was also known as a political pioneer, who provided an important role model for many women.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg described her as “a strong and good person.”

She is survived by a husband and two adult children.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Head of Nobel Peace…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News