8:12 am, February 26, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Fire at large Swedish…

Fire at large Swedish refugee center injures at least 15

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 8:01 am 02/26/2017 08:01am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say at least 15 people have been injured when a fire broke out overnight at one of the country’s largest refugee centers outside of Vanersborg in southwestern Sweden.

Police spokesman Tommy Nyman says two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after jumping out of a second-floor window to escape the blaze and 15 people in all were treated for smoke inhalation.

He said police received the alarm at 4:15 a.m. Sunday and all 158 people in the building were evacuated. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Nyman said police would open an investigation.

Last year, there were 112 fires at Swedish refugee and reception centers, most of them arson.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Fire at large Swedish…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News