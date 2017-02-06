4:18 pm, February 6, 2017
Fire at gay sauna in Berlin kills 3 men, injures 1

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:36 am 02/06/2017 07:36am
BERLIN (AP) — German officials say three men have died and one was seriously injured in a fire at a gay sauna in Berlin.

The fire broke out late Sunday at the Steam Works club in the German capital’s Schoeneberg district. Berlin’s fire department said in a statement Monday that 25 people were able to escape the fire on their own.

Emergency workers searched the club, which has dozens of rooms, and found the three bodies. One 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire wasn’t yet known.

