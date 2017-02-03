12:49 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ferragamo undeterred by US…

Ferragamo undeterred by US import tax proposal

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:40 pm 02/03/2017 02:40pm
Share
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 file photo, a model wears a creation for Salvatore Ferragamo women's Spring-Summer 2017 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy. The new CEO of the Salvatore Ferragamo luxury leather goods and fashion house said Friday Feb. 3, 2017 that the prospect of a possible new tax on imports into the United States won’t deter his growth strategy in the brand’s single most important market. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — The new CEO of the Salvatore Ferragamo luxury leather goods and fashion house said Friday that the prospect of a possible new tax on imports into the United States won’t deter his growth strategy in the brand’s single most important market.

Eraldo Poletto told The Associated Press that any tax on imports, as floated by President Donald Trump’s administration, could be balanced by other factors, including currency fluctuations.

One thing Ferragamo won’t do is consider moving production to the United States, which represents about one-quarter of its revenues. Poletto said Ferragamo’s “Made in Italy” craftsmanship credential is integral to the brand.

He said Ferragamo would adjust to any new regime without shifting manufacturing, as other fashion companies, including the LVMH conglomerate, have indicated they would do.

“I think the key is, if he goes there, how strong the dollar will be. So it is not going to be just one action. Other things will happen. The beauty of the global economy is that things will balance out,” Poletto said. “I think we are very emotional about things and then actually there is a solution to everything.”

Poletto joined Ferragamo in August from Furla as the company was undergoing dual management and creative transitions. It has in the meantime appointed three head designers — Paul Andrew for women’s footwear, Fulvio Rigoni for womenswear and Guillaume Meilland for menswear — instead of one single creative director as was done in the past.

“We decided the Ferragamo creative director is the brand,” Poletto told an analyst presentation outlining the brand’s plans to raise its revenues by twice the market rate in the medium term. “That is more challenging, but it is amazing how the strong expertise of each of them put together can create a unified aesthetics.”

Ferragamo’s product priority will be the brand’s core shoe and leather goods businesses, with a focus on women’s footwear and handbags, also in the United States where Poletto said men’s footwear is already performing well.

Poletto is investing in the creation of a new must-have handbag to get the Ferragamo customer base buzzing.

“We are now under-penetrated in leather goods. We are not very happy about that,” he said. “We are fixing that very rapidly.”

The storied brand was launched by Salvatore Ferragamo in California as the Hollywood Bootshop in 1923, making shoes for the film industry. He later returned to Italy to build the brand based on Italian craftsmanship. Ferragamo’s son Ferruccio is the chairman, while three of the founder’s 23 grandchildren have joined its workforce under a family-set cap at the publicly traded company.

“It’s 90 years after father came back from America,” said another of Ferragamo’s sons and company board member, Leonardo Ferragamo. “He came back to Italy because he knew that only in Italy he would find the quality he was dreaming of to deliver with his shoes.”

___

This version corrects the spelling of the CEO’s last name to Poletto.

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Style News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ferragamo undeterred by US…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News