12:17 pm, February 11, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » European Commission President Juncker…

European Commission President Juncker will not run again

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 11:39 am 02/11/2017 11:39am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, says he will not run for another term.

The 62-year-old Juncker told German public radio Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time. But he said “there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again.”

The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » European Commission President Juncker…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News