6:35 am, February 21, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Loudoun County, northbound Va. 28 is shutdown due to a crash; detour onto Va. 267 toward Dulles Airport/Herndon.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU tries to keep…

EU tries to keep multinationals from using tax loopholes

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:14 am 02/21/2017 06:14am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers have agreed to new rules aimed at preventing multinational companies from exploiting differences in tax rates between countries in the EU and those outside the bloc.

At a meeting in Brussels, the 28 ministers backed the new rules, which will target various practices whereby large corporations can take advantage of loopholes between the tax systems of EU member states and non-EU countries in order to reduce their tax liability.

Critics say these so-called “hybrid mismatches” have been used by many large companies, including the likes of Apple and McDonald’s, to reduce their tax payments.

EU member states will have until the end of 2019 to legislate Tuesday’s agreement. By then, Britain will be out of the EU should the government’s exit timetable go to plan.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU tries to keep…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News