6:13 am, February 8, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU fines 3 battery…

EU fines 3 battery recycling companies for forming cartel

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:43 am 02/08/2017 05:43am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has fined three battery recycling companies a combined $72 million for forming a cartel that artificially kept the purchasing price for used car batteries low.

EU Antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday the companies were purposely “reducing competition in this essential link of the recycling chain.”

The U.S. company Johnson Controls received full immunity because it revealed the cartel to the EU, but British firm Eco-Bat Technologies was ordered to pay 32.7 million euros and Recyclex from France 2.7 million euros. Campine of Belgium has to pay 8.1 million euros.

The EU recycles practically all of its car batteries. By keeping the purchasing price low, the companies hurt used battery sellers, mainly small and medium-sized companies.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU fines 3 battery…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News