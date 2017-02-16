7:54 am, February 16, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » ECB discounted inflation jump…

ECB discounted inflation jump as it pressed on with stimulus

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 7:38 am 02/16/2017 07:38am
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Top European Central Bank officials viewed the current spike in inflation as “transient” as they decided last month to keep pumping newly printed money into the economy to support the strengthening economy.

A written summary of the Jan. 19 meeting shows members of the bank’s governing council agreed they shouldn’t overreact to inflation jumping to an annual 1.8 percent in January. On paper, that meets the bank’s goal of just under 2 percent.

But the increase was mainly fed by higher oil prices, not by fundamental pressures such as wage increases for workers — which remain subdued.

The officials decided they would “look through the volatility in short-term data if judged transient.”

The board decided to stress the bank would keep purchasing bond through the end of this year.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » ECB discounted inflation jump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News