1:50 pm, February 13, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service for D.C. area.
LIVE EVENT President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a news conference around 2 p.m. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Dresden marks Allied bombing…

Dresden marks Allied bombing anniversary with peace chain

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:34 pm 02/13/2017 01:34pm
Share
People stand along side each other to form a human chain commemorating the 72th anniversary of the deadly Allied bombing of Dresden during WWII in Dresden, eastern Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. British and U.S. bombers on Feb. 13-14, 1945 destroyed Dresden's centuries-old baroque city center. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have formed a human chain in Dresden in a message of “peace and reconciliation” marking the anniversary of the deadly Allied firebombing of the eastern German city near the end of World War II.

The dpa news agency reported that Mayor Dirk Hilbert told the crowd linking hands across the Elbe River bridge to remember the past as they view conflicts today where “human dignity is trampled underfoot.”

Hilbert placed a white rose on a memorial to the attack by Allied bombers on Feb. 13-14, 1945. Some 25,000 people are believed to have died in the bombing, according to a 2008 official study.

Hilbert also recalled the crimes of the Nazis, and said people must remember all “the human suffering that war brings.”

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Dresden marks Allied bombing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News