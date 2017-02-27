8:13 am, February 27, 2017
Europe News

Deported woman’s UK family launch campaign for her return

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:46 am 02/27/2017 07:46am
LONDON (AP) — The British family of a grandmother deported to Singapore have launched a campaign to fund a legal fight for her return.

Irene Clennell, 53, was removed from Britain Sunday after being sent to an immigration detention center. Her family said Monday she had no change of clothes and very little cash with her.

Britain’s Home Office said people “with no legal right to remain” were expected to leave.

Clennell arrived in Britain in 1988, married two years later and has adult children and grandchildren. She spent periods in Singapore throughout her marriage, reportedly to care for elderly parents.

Sister-in-law Angela Clennell said the GoFundMe campaign aims to raise £30,000 ($37,000).

The British government’s spousal visa system requires that a foreign spouse spend substantial uninterrupted time in the country, and prove earnings of at least £18,600 ($23,000).

