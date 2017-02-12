1:48 pm, February 12, 2017
Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian fighter jets

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:09 pm 02/12/2017 01:09pm
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s defense minister says the country is getting a shipment of Russian fighter jets, supplies that could worsen tensions with neighboring states.

Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic said after returning Sunday from one of his frequent visits to Moscow that six MiG-29s will be delivered to Serbia.

Djordjevic says Russia also is providing experts to upgrade the aircraft acquired from Russian Army reserves.

Serbia’s arming has triggered alarms in the Balkans, which was engulfed by a bloody war in the 1990s that killed more than 110,000 people and left millions homeless.

Serbia formally has been on the path to joining the European Union, but under pressure from Moscow has steadily slid toward the Kremlin and its goal of keeping the country out of NATO and other Western institutions.

Defense minister says Serbia…
