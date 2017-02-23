9:38 am, February 23, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Danish government ally convicted…

Danish government ally convicted of defamation

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:33 am 02/23/2017 09:33am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court has upheld a defamation ruling and a 10,000-krone ($1,417) fine given to a populist party that supports Denmark’s center-right government.

The Eastern High Court said the Danish People’s Party should also pay 1,000 kroner ($142) to each of the 15 people who had sued it over a May 2013 newspaper advertisement listing 685 people about to be naturalized.

The full-page ad claimed the list contained one, unidentified person who was “endangering Denmark’s security,” because the country’s security service had that person on its radar. The plaintiffs claimed they all came under suspicion as that person.

Deputy party leader Soeren Espersen said they were considering appealing Thursday’s ruling.

Twice a year, Denmark’s Parliament votes to naturalize people and their names are posted online alongside other law proposals.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Danish government ally convicted…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News