6:38 am, February 23, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Danes to decide on…

Danes to decide on SKorea extradition within a month

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 5:55 am 02/23/2017 05:55am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecutor says a decision whether to meet a South Korean extradition request for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s president, is expected within a month.

Simon Gosvig, a spokesman for the Director of Public Prosecutions, says Chung Yoo-ra who is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, will remain in detention until March 22.

Gosvig told The Associated Press Thursday a decision on the extradition request “will be made before then.”

Denmark had requested additional information from Seoul before deciding on the fate of Chung, arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.

She is the daughter of jailed Choi Soon-sil, who is suspected of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Danes to decide on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News