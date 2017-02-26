2:13 pm, February 26, 2017
Czech man released from Sudan prison during minister’s trip

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 1:56 pm 02/26/2017 01:56pm
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s Foreign Ministry says a Czech national who was sentenced to a stiff prison term in Sudan last month has been released and is on the way home with the minister.

The ministry said in January that Petr Jasek received a 20-year prison term for charges that included espionage.

Czech officials had rejected the sentence as groundless.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Jasek was released from a Sudanese prison during Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek’s visit to Sudan and was heading back on a plane with the minister.

Zaoralek had said he was going to Sudan to help secure Jasek’s release.

Czech officials previously said Jasek was in Sudan to help local Christians and was arrested in December 2015.

