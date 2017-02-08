6:12 am, February 8, 2017
Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:52 am 02/08/2017 05:52am
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks at a news conference in his campaign office in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, has opened his first regional office for a presidential bid, despite an imminent court verdict that could bar him from running.(AP Photo/Elena Ignatyeva)

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in a provincial Russian city has found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which means that he cannot run for president next year.

In a webcast hearing on Wednesday, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about $500,000. The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Russia violated Navalny’s right to a fair trial.

The judge has to yet to pronounce sentence.

Navalny, the driving force between behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012, had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.

Europe News Latest News World News
