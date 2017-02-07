11:04 am, February 8, 2017
Court fines German-Turkish author over ‘death camp’ speech

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:24 am 02/07/2017 10:24am
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered a German-Turkish author to pay a fine of 11,700 euros ($12,490) for incitement over a speech he gave at an anti-Islam rally.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Dresden regional court issued the fine to Akif Pirincci on Feb. 1.

Pirincci was a speaker at a rally staged in the eastern city in October 2015 by a group called the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, or PEGIDA. He described asylum-seekers as “invaders” and lamented that the Nazi’s concentration camps had been closed.

Pirincci is best known for his novel “Felidae,” a thriller written from a cat’s perspective. He has gained a following among Germany’s far right because of his vocal criticism of Islam. Pirincci reportedly plans to appeal the fine.

Europe News
