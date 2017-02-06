3:02 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Conflict challenges, climate change…

Conflict challenges, climate change on agenda of EU-US talks

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 1:29 pm 02/06/2017 01:29pm
Share
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, center, arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the Middle East, Ukraine and climate change are among the topics she plans to raise in upcoming talks with senior U.S. officials.

Federica Mogherini told reporters Monday that “we will have a full range of issues to discuss.”

Mogherini said her aim for the talks in Washington late this week and in Brussels next week is to see “where our interests and views converge, in what ways we can work together.”

She says she is scheduled to meet with the U.S. national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, as well as several senators and members of Congress.

She is also seeking talks with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Conflict challenges, climate change…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News