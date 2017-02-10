4:46 am, February 10, 2017
CIA chief, Turkish PM discuss closer anti-terror cooperation

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:29 am 02/10/2017 04:29am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has met CIA chief Mike Pompeo and they agreed on closer cooperation against terrorism and organized crime.

During their discussions Friday, Yildirim renewed a request for U.S. support for Turkey’s struggle against the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, including his extradition, the prime minister’s office said. Gulen is wanted in Turkey for masterminding a failed coup attempt. He denies the accusation.

Pompeo arrived in Turkey on Thursday, making his first overseas trip since taking office. He met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart to discuss the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Officials said Pompeo was scheduled to discuss plans for a possible operation to retake the IS stronghold of Raqqa.

