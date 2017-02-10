12:15 pm, February 10, 2017
Bosnian Serb convicted of Srebrenica massacre dies in prison

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:00 pm 02/10/2017 12:00pm
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2015 file picture Ljubisa Beara, right, enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague, Netherlands. The Bosnian Serb commander convicted of war crimes over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre has died in a German prison. He was 77. A spokeswoman for Berlin state's justice department told The Associated Press on Friday Feb. 10, 2017 that Ljubisa Beara died Feb. 8. (AP Photo/Michael Kooren, Pool, file )

BERLIN (AP) — A Bosnian Serb commander convicted of war crimes over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre has died in a German prison. He was 77.

A spokeswoman for Berlin state’s justice department told The Associated Press on Friday that Ljubisa Beara died Feb. 8.

The spokeswoman, Peggy Fiebig, was unable to say what the cause of death was, but noted that Beara was “not in the best of health.”

Beara was one of two senior Bosnian Serbs convicted in 2010 of genocide for the murder of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, Europe’s worst massacre since World War II.

Appeals judges at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague largely upheld the convictions in 2015, after which Beara was sent to Berlin’s Tegel prison to serve his sentence.

