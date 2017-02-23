12:39 pm, February 23, 2017
Bosnia appeals UN ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:23 pm 02/23/2017 12:23pm
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia has asked the United Nation’s top court to reconsider its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Bakir Izetbegovic, the Muslim Bosniak member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, said a request to appeal the ruling was filed Thursday to the International Court of Justice.

The submission came despite opposition by Bosnian Serb presidency member Mladen Ivanic, who argued that it should be dismissed as illegitimate because he did not consent to it.

Bosnia initially sued neighboring Serbia before the international court in 1993 over its backing for the Bosnian Serbs’ war effort. The UN court ruled in 2007 that a 1995 massacre in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica of 8,000 Muslims by Bosnian Serbs was genocide, but that Serbia was not responsible for the killings.

