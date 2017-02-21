5:04 am, February 21, 2017
Azerbaijan's leader names his…

Azerbaijan’s leader names his wife first vice president

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 4:36 am 02/21/2017 04:36am
FILE - In this Sunday, June 19, 2016 file photo, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva watch the last minutes of the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe at the Baku Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Aliyev appointed his wife to the post of the ex-Soviet nation's first vice president on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, a new position created after last year's constitutional referendum. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president has appointed his wife as the first vice president of the ex-Soviet nation.

Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday named his wife Mehriban to the position created after a constitutional referendum in September. She has served as a lawmaker and headed a charity in the past.

Aliyev has firmly allied the energy-rich Shia Muslim nation with the West, helping secure its energy and security interests and offset Russia’s influence in the strategic Caspian region. At the same time, his government has long faced criticism in the West for alleged human rights abuses and suppression of dissent.

Aliyev’s critics saw September’s referendum that also extended the presidential term from five to seven years as effectively cementing a dynastic rule. Aliyev succeeded his father in 2003.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
