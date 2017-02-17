10:59 am, February 17, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian woman convicted for…

Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitler sign, Facebook post

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:31 am 02/17/2017 10:31am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — A woman who questioned the Holocaust and displayed a sign over her toilet saying “This Hitlerine needs a clean latrine” has been found guilty of contravening Austria’s anti-Nazi law and given a suspended jail sentence.

A court in the western city of Feldkirch also fined the 53-year old 1,200 euros ($1,280) on Friday.

The woman was charged after she criticized a Facebook posting of a German soccer club commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and paying homage to the victims. In a response, she accused the club of “spreading lies.”

A subsequent house search revealed the sign in the toilet.

The woman is not being identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.

It is illegal in Austria to praise the Nazi era or to deny its crimes.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian woman convicted for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News