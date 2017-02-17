Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitler sign, Facebook post

VIENNA (AP) — A woman who questioned the Holocaust and displayed a sign over her toilet saying “This Hitlerine needs a clean latrine” has been found guilty of contravening Austria’s anti-Nazi law and given a suspended jail sentence.

A court in the western city of Feldkirch also fined the 53-year old 1,200 euros ($1,280) on Friday.

The woman was charged after she criticized a Facebook posting of a German soccer club commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and paying homage to the victims. In a response, she accused the club of “spreading lies.”

A subsequent house search revealed the sign in the toilet.

The woman is not being identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.

It is illegal in Austria to praise the Nazi era or to deny its crimes.