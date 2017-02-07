2:45 pm, February 7, 2017
Austrian officials say parliament target of Turkish hackers

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 6:10 am 02/07/2017 06:10am
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian officials say the country’s Parliament was the target of a hacker attack on the weekend, and a Turkish group has claimed responsibility.

Parliament spokeswoman Susanna Enk says Parliament’s web page was down for about 20 minutes Sunday as a result but there was no loss of data.

She identified the hackers on Tuesday as Aslan Neferler Tim, a group she said also claimed to be behind cyberattacks last year on the foreign and defense ministries.

A Facebook entry on the group’s site posted Sunday reads “Our response to Austria’s racism against Muslims will be stiff!!! (Parliament down.)”

Bilateral relations are tense over strong Austrian criticism of Turkey’s human-rights record, Austria’s opposition to EU membership for Ankara and Turkish complaints that Austria discriminates against Muslims.

