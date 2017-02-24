9:40 am, February 24, 2017
LIVE EVENT President Trump addresses CPAC in Maryland around 10 a.m. Listen live.

Austrian court orders release of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:07 am 02/24/2017 09:07am
Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash is checked as he arrives for the start of his trial at the courts of justice in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Firtash was arrested in Vienna in March 2014 on an American warrant charging him with bribery and other offenses. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has ordered that Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash be released from custody pending decisions on separate U.S. and Spanish extradition requests for him.

Firtash already posted 125 million euros ($132 million) bail and surrendered his passport three years ago when the U.S. extradition request was first made. The court on Friday cited these measures in reaching its decision.

Firtash was indicted by a U.S. grand jury in 2012 for allegedly paying off officials through U.S. banks in a failed attempt to secure titanium mining rights in India worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

He was taken into custody Tuesday shortly after another court approved the U.S. request and legal authorities received a separate application from Spain.

The Austrian Justice Ministry will make the final ruling on the extradition requests.

