8:08 am, February 23, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » At least 18 injured…

At least 18 injured in series of explosions in Czech plant

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:39 am 02/23/2017 07:39am
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say explosions in a Czech machinery plant have injured at least 18 people.

Police spokeswoman Hana Kaizarova says the first explosion occurred around 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) in a production hall and a number of others followed, making it difficult for rescuers to access the site in the Policske Strojirny A.S. near the town of Policka, some 150 kilometers (95 miles) east of Prague.

Kaizarova says it is not immediately clear what material exploded. She says authorities have not discovered any fatalities.

Pavel Svoboda, the head of the regional rescue service, says at least three rescuers have been injured. Authorities have warned the public to avoid the area.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » At least 18 injured…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News