10:46 am, February 10, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Around 1 p.m., President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 794 lbs of cocaine…

794 lbs of cocaine worth $62M washes up on English beach

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:37 am 02/10/2017 10:37am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British police say 794 pounds (360 kilograms) of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) has washed up on beaches in eastern England.

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth, 140 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of London.

Matthew Rivers, from the crime agency’s border investigation team, said Friday that police, border officials and coast guards are investigating how the bags ended up on the beaches. He said “it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.”

Norfolk Police Superintendent Dave Buckley said members of the public should contact the force if they find any more bags of drugs.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 794 lbs of cocaine…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News