8:08 am, February 23, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 Kosovo suspects charged…

5 Kosovo suspects charged with Turkish consulate attack

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:50 am 02/23/2017 07:50am
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have formally charged five suspects for a violent attack on a Turkish consulate.

A statement Thursday said the five suspects, identified only by their initials, have “endangered persons under international protection.” The charges could result in up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

In November suspects threw a Molotov cocktail and cement stones at the Turkish consulate in the western city of Prizren, 85 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, Pristina, causing an explosion. The consulate suffered minor damage and no one was injured.

Surveillance cameras and testimony from witnesses showed a vehicle believed to have been used in the attack. The five suspects were arrested the same day.

Prosecutors did not give details on the reason for the attack.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 Kosovo suspects charged…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News