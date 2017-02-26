5:59 am, February 7, 2017
26 detained as cars burn in Paris suburb clashes with police

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:38 am 02/07/2017 05:38am
PARIS (AP) — French police say 26 protesters were detained during an eruption of violence against police in the Paris suburbs in which a police car was torched.

The violence in the night of Monday to Tuesday is a show of outrage in support of a young black man who authorities allege was sodomized by a police officer’s baton last week during a police operation that targeted drug traffickers.

Several cars were set on fire and blazed through the night, with firefighters racing to limit the damage.

Police Alliance spokesman Frederic Lagache said that one police officer narrowly escaped being burned as a protester set his vehicle on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

He said in an interview with Europe-1: “The objective is to kill cops and this is unacceptable.”

Europe News
