1 French policeman charged with rape; 3 others with assault

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:24 am 02/06/2017 08:24am
PARIS (AP) — One French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man and three others have been charged with assault after an identity check degenerated last week in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, the victim’s lawyer, said Monday that his client was hospitalized after an operation. The man was severely injured Thursday after allegedly being sodomized with a police baton.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the man’s arrest must be established “very clearly and with no ambiguity.”

A march was being organized Monday to support the victim.

Aulnay-sous-Bois was one of the worst-hit suburbs during the 2005 riots around the French capital.

