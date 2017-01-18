5:13 am, January 18, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » VW will appeal court…

VW will appeal court order to buy back customer’s diesel car

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 4:16 am 01/18/2017 04:16am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen says it will appeal against a court’s decision that it should buy back a German customer’s diesel car.

Nicolai Laude, a VW spokesman, said Wednesday that the company expects the Hildesheim verdict to be overturned. VW noted that other courts had reached opposite decisions in previous cases.

In its verdict Tuesday, the Hildesheim regional court ruled that the plaintiff was entitled to receive the full purchase price of 26,499 euros ($28,312) which he’d paid for a Skoda Yeti 2.0 TDI in 2013. If upheld, that could be a costly precedent for the automaker.

The judges said the automaker had acted “indecently,” and compared Volkswagen’s deceit to past cases of vintners mixing antifreeze in wine or companies putting horse meat in lasagna.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » VW will appeal court…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News