BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Europe News

EU negotiator: Trump, Putin,…

EU negotiator: Trump, Putin, Islamic extremism threaten bloc

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:03 pm 01/30/2017 12:03pm
The European Parliament's lead Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, the former Prime Minister of Belgium, speaks during a seated discussion after delivering a speech to Chatham House in London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute based in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says U.S. President Donald Trump poses a serious threat to the EU because he is working with far-right groups on the continent to engineer the bloc’s disintegration.

Guy Verhofstadt said Monday the EU has “fewer friends than ever in the United States today.”

He said Trump and his advisers had joined with European far-right movements in “undermining the EU.” Trump himself had spoken “very favorably of the fact that other countries will want to break away” from the 28-member bloc after Britain.

Verhofstadt says Trump is one of three threats facing the EU, along with radicalized political Islam and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, he says, is trying to undermine the EU with cyber-attacks and financing anti-European far-right political parties, including the Party for Freedom in the Netherlands and France’s National Front.

