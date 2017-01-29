12:13 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Valls vs Hamon in French Socialists’ presidential primary

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:01 am 01/29/2017 12:01am
Candidate for the left-wing presidential primaries Benoit Hamon delivers a speech during a meeting in Lille, Northern France, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Manuel Valls, a center-leaning former prime minister who rallied France together after extremist attacks, will confront stalwart Socialist Benoit Hamon in the country's left-wing presidential primary runoff Sunday. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing the Socialist candidate who will face a tough battle to beat rivals from the far-left, the far-right and the political center in France’s presidential election this spring.

The choice Sunday in the Socialist primary runoff is a stark one, between two candidates on opposite poles of the beleaguered party with sharply different plans for France.

With a headline-grabbing proposal to pay all French adults a monthly stipend, Benoit Hamon, 49, has emerged from obscurity on the Socialist left to win the primary’s first round against six other candidates last weekend.

On Sunday, he is facing former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

The 54-year-old Valls has emphasized his experience in government, which includes a time when attackers killed 147 people in France in January and November 2015.

