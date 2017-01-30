12:24 pm, January 30, 2017
US and Polish troops hold first joint training in Poland

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 12:03 pm 01/30/2017 12:03pm
A U.S. Army tank joins the action during their exercise with Polish Army soldiers on training fields in Zagan, Poland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The first joint training exercises in Poland for freshly deployed U.S. troops and their Polish counterparts are underway.

A U.S. armored brigade of 3,500 troops from Fort Carson, Colorado arrived this month in Zagan, southwestern Poland, as a deterrence force on NATO’s eastern flank.

Exercises that started Monday at the Zagan Military Training Area involved land troops, tanks and armored vehicles of the U.S. and Polish armies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the U.S. Ambassador Paul Jones observed the training. They stressed that the U.S. troops’ presence was strengthening the region’s security and also bilateral ties.

Duda said: “God bless Poland, God bless America, God bless American soldiers.”

Jones noted that the armored brigade is among the best of the U.S. armed forces.

The force comes as reassurance to nations in the region that are nervous about Russia’s growing military activity.

