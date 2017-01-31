6:25 am, January 31, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN World Food Program…

UN World Food Program head won’t seek new term

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:15 am 01/31/2017 06:15am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2015 file photo, the executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, Ertharin Cousin, speaks during a news conference in Cairo. The WFP said on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, that Cousin won't seek a new five-year term at the U.N. food assistance agency. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

GENEVA (AP) — World Food Program head Ertharin Cousin says she won’t seek a new five-year term.

WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that Cousin has informed staffers at the U.N. food assistance agency and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of her decision.

Cousin’s term as WFP executive director expires on April 6.

Luescher said that the American didn’t specify her reasons for not seeking a new term, but had indicated “she does it with a great deal of emotion, but without an ounce of regret.”

The agency’s website says that the WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organization with about 13,500 staffers serving more than 90 million people in 80 countries.

Luescher said that the WFP is now coping with its highest-ever number of crises.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN World Food Program…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News